© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Hundreds of Arkansas Teens with Disabilities Complete Experimental Summer Employment Program

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 15, 2015 at 2:41 PM CDT
arkansas_promise.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/

The teenagers are participating in a five-year-long federal research project to improve career and education outcomes for low-income youth with disabilities. The program is called “Arkansas PROMISE” which stands for “Promoting Readiness of Minors in Supplemental Security Income.” We visit with one of the teens at her workplace, and also talk with PROMISE project director Philip Adams.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Arkansas PROMISE
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich