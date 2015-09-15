Hundreds of Arkansas Teens with Disabilities Complete Experimental Summer Employment Program

The teenagers are participating in a five-year-long federal research project to improve career and education outcomes for low-income youth with disabilities. The program is called “Arkansas PROMISE” which stands for “Promoting Readiness of Minors in Supplemental Security Income.” We visit with one of the teens at her workplace, and also talk with PROMISE project director Philip Adams.
