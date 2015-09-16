Fayetteville Repairs Sewer Lines Without Digging

School board elections were held throughout the region this week. The city of Fayetteville uses a method of repairing sewer lines without having to excavate old ones. Work on Interstate 49 means traffic will be diverted along a stretch of the interstate. And members of Arkansas' delegation in Congress are opposed to the U.S. Department of Energy potentially helping Plains Clean Line Energy Partners move forward with an energy transmission line that would be built across Arkansas.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.