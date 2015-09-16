Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
New Drone-Free Zone at Captiol
KUAF |
By KUAR News
Published September 16, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
First the University of Arkansas, now the Arkansas State Capitol. It's a good idea to fly your unmanned aircraft over only places you know allow such activity.
