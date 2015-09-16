© 2022 KUAF
New Drone-Free Zone at Captiol

KUAF
Published September 16, 2015

First the University of Arkansas, now the Arkansas State Capitol. It's a good idea to fly your unmanned aircraft over only places you know allow such activity.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
