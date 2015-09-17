© 2022 KUAF
OAL Archives: Lincoln Public Schools & the Web

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published September 17, 2015 at 2:46 PM CDT

In September of 1995, Lincoln Public Schools was looking to build a technology center for the entire community to use. In this story that originally aired 9/17/1995, we learn that the district was ahead of many in the area and the state, with 80% of its classrooms with computers and 150 computers connected to the World Wide Web. Today, the district remains technologically advanced with a one-to-one program for sixth through twelfth grades.

MUSIC: "1995" by: Rx Bandits

