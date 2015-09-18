© 2022 KUAF
University of Arkansas

New Director Brings Lincoln Center to Arkansas

KUAF
Published September 18, 2015 at 12:55 PM CDT

The managing director of the new Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center is a University of Arkansas alum who most recently served as production coordinator for the Lincoln Center in NYC. She leads this tour of the state-of-the-art theatre inside the newly-renovated Old Field House on the UA campus. She hopes to use her position to bridge the two organizations. The facility will hold a free and open to the public grand opening performance tonight, September 18.  

Ozarks at Large Stories University of Arkansas
