Foundation Announces Design Program Pilot Projects

A Springdale-based finance company is acquired by a national appliance and consumer electronics leasing company. The Fayetteville Public Education Foundation awards nearly $50,000 in its fall round of teacher grants. TheatreSquared is among three pilot projects in the new Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program by the Walton Family Foundation. Low-interest loans from the Water Well Trust for well water projects are now available in four more northwest Arkansas counties. Fayetteville leads the state in bicycle-friendly businesses, and former President George W. Bush plans a campaign stop in northwest Arkansas.