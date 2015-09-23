Foundation Announces Design Program Pilot Projects

A Springdale-based finance company is acquired by a national appliance and consumer electronics leasing company. The Fayetteville Public Education Foundation awards nearly $50,000 in its fall round of teacher grants. TheatreSquared is among three pilot projects in the new Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program by the Walton Family Foundation. Low-interest loans from the Water Well Trust for well water projects are now available in four more northwest Arkansas counties. Fayetteville leads the state in bicycle-friendly businesses, and former President George W. Bush plans a campaign stop in northwest Arkansas.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.