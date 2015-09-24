Monarchs At Large

Monarch Migration is a harbinger of autumn on the Ozarks. We visit two Monarch enthusiasts at the Botannical Garden of the Ozarks to learn about the butterfly's unique habits as well as a current Monarch decline.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.