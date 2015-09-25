© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

College Resource Fair to be Held in Springdale

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published September 25, 2015 at 12:49 PM CDT

John Brown University announces its receipt of a $1.5 million challenge grant. The University of Arkansas receives nearly $400,000 to research homegrown terrorists. Graduate NWA gets ready to hold its third annual Come Back to College Fair Tuesday evening at The Jones Center, and the Fort Smith National Historic Site hosts its fourth annual volunteer fair Saturday.

Ozarks at Large Stories Local and regional news briefs
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
