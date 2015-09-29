© 2022 KUAF
Area Shelter Receives Grant

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published September 29, 2015 at 3:11 PM CDT

The Fort Smith School Board defeats an attempt to reverse its previous decision to change the mascot at Southside High School, and the board endorses a public enrollment charter school within its school district. The Peace At Home Family Shelter gets a grant from the Mary Kay Foundation in advance of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Fayetteville Police Department releases crime statistics from Bikes, Blues and BBQ. The Arkansas Union at the U of A is listed among stunning college buildings in the U.S., and U of A officials announce more details about the selection process for a new chancellor.

Timothy Dennis
