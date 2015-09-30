Regional Economy Shows Modest Improvement

In the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment declined during August in the northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith metro areas, and the labor forces grew year over year as well. The Fayetteville City Council prepares to again discuss minimum parking requirements in the city. Lawyers of Protect Fayetteville file a motion to dismiss complaints against the Washington County government and members of the county election commission. USA Truck adds a leadership position to the company hierarchy, and the Marshals Museum in Fort Smith gets another boost in its fundraising efforts.
