Ozarks at Large Stories

Regional Economy Shows Modest Improvement

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published September 30, 2015 at 12:48 PM CDT

In the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment declined during August in the northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith metro areas, and the labor forces grew year over year as well. The Fayetteville City Council prepares to again discuss minimum parking requirements in the city. Lawyers of Protect Fayetteville file a motion to dismiss complaints against the Washington County government and members of the county election commission. USA Truck adds a leadership position to the company hierarchy, and the Marshals Museum in Fort Smith gets another boost in its fundraising efforts.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
