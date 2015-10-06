Ground Broken for River Valley Veterans Monument

The River Valley Veterans National Cemetery Association Monday broke ground on a monument that was nearly a decade in the making. The U of A Global Campus gets a state higher education grant to implement information technology certificate programs to help bridge an IT skills gap in the northwest Arkansas workforce. The city of Fayetteville prepares to launch a new online utility billing website, the latest in a larger project to upgrade some of the city's IT infrastructure. And, the list of potential new mascots at Fort Smith Southside High School has been narrowed to the top five picks.

