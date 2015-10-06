Ground Broken for River Valley Veterans Monument

The River Valley Veterans National Cemetery Association Monday broke ground on a monument that was nearly a decade in the making. The U of A Global Campus gets a state higher education grant to implement information technology certificate programs to help bridge an IT skills gap in the northwest Arkansas workforce. The city of Fayetteville prepares to launch a new online utility billing website, the latest in a larger project to upgrade some of the city's IT infrastructure. And, the list of potential new mascots at Fort Smith Southside High School has been narrowed to the top five picks.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.