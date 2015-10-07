© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Grant to Fund Facilities Construction For UA Poultry Science

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 7, 2015 at 2:13 PM CDT

Fayetteville aldermen vote to abolish minimum parking standards for non-residential developments within the city. Shipping along the Arkansas River rebounds during August, though the effects of two months of no river activity are still being felt. Tyson Foods announces a $1.3 million matching grant to fund several projects within the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith names its new curator of exhibits. And this weekend will be the second of two free fishing weekends at lakes in Fayetteville.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
