Grant to Fund Facilities Construction For UA Poultry Science

Fayetteville aldermen vote to abolish minimum parking standards for non-residential developments within the city. Shipping along the Arkansas River rebounds during August, though the effects of two months of no river activity are still being felt. Tyson Foods announces a $1.3 million matching grant to fund several projects within the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith names its new curator of exhibits. And this weekend will be the second of two free fishing weekends at lakes in Fayetteville.