Historic Bridge to Move to West Fork

Horseshoe Bend Peninsula Campground Loop reopens after the area was cleaned following this year's flooding. Woolsey Bridge in south Washington County is slated for replacement in the coming years, but the city of West Fork will acquire and repurpose the structure. And a U of A music professor is honored by the American Society for Composers, Authors and Publishers for her book on music psychology.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.