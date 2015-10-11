© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Another Song From Aaron Smith and the Coal Biters

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 11, 2015 at 9:55 AM CDT
coalbiters.jpg
courtesy photo
/

Here, the Harrison-based band performs "Mississippi" from their new CD The Way the World Turns.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Firmin-Garner Performance StudioMusicAaron Smith and the Coal Biters
Related Content