UA Researchers to Study Infrastructure Cyberterrorism Prevention

Restoration of two historic bridges in downtown Fayetteville moves forward. The University of Arkansas receives part of a $12.2 million Department of Energy grant to develop solutions to prevent cyberterrorism attacks on the nation's electrical infrastructure. Arkansas and Oklahoma each receive more than a half-million dollars from FEMA to update flood hazard maps. And overnight lane closures on I-49 begin in Springdale to allow for installation of a temporary median barrier to accommodate widening work between Highway 412 and Wagon Wheel Road.