UAFS Touts High Career Success For Recent Grads

Metova Inc. announces plans to expand its Arkansas operation beyond Conway to add 30 new jobs in Fayetteville. The University of Arkansas Fort Smith reports that 85 percent of 2014 graduates either found a job or are attaining further education. The city of Fayetteville seeks more public comment on a trails master plan for Kessler Mountain. Access to the Fayetteville National Cemetery will be limited this weekend as roads within the cemetery are resealed, and the 60th annual Midwestern Groundwater Conference gets underway today at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.