UAFS Touts High Career Success For Recent Grads

Metova Inc. announces plans to expand its Arkansas operation beyond Conway to add 30 new jobs in Fayetteville. The University of Arkansas Fort Smith reports that 85 percent of 2014 graduates either found a job or are attaining further education. The city of Fayetteville seeks more public comment on a trails master plan for Kessler Mountain. Access to the Fayetteville National Cemetery will be limited this weekend as roads within the cemetery are resealed, and the 60th annual Midwestern Groundwater Conference gets underway today at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.