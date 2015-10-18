"Amigo" is Spanish For Friend
Here are our ten pop culture references to friendship.
- Theme from Friends “I’ll Be There for You” The Rembrandts
- Scene from “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown”
- “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” Randy Newman
- Scene from Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion
- Mercutio friend to Romeo in Romeo and Juliet
- “Amigo” Marc Anthony
- Maverick and Goose in Top Gun
- “Friends in Low Places” Kings of the River
- “Thank You for Being a Friend" Andrew Gold
- Ending scene “Casablanca