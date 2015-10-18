© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

"Amigo" is Spanish For Friend

KUAF
Published October 18, 2015 at 9:32 AM CDT

Here are our ten pop culture references to friendship.

  1. Theme from Friends “I’ll Be There for You” The Rembrandts
  2. Scene from “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown”
  3. “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” Randy Newman
  4. Scene from Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion
  5. Mercutio friend to Romeo in Romeo and Juliet
  6. “Amigo” Marc Anthony
  7. Maverick and Goose in Top Gun
  8. “Friends in Low Places” Kings of the River
  9. “Thank You for Being a Friend" Andrew Gold
  10. Ending scene “Casablanca

Ozarks at Large Stories Sunday Morning Montage