"Amigo" is Spanish For Friend

Here are our ten pop culture references to friendship.

Theme from Friends “I’ll Be There for You” The Rembrandts Scene from “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” Randy Newman Scene from Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion Mercutio friend to Romeo in Romeo and Juliet “Amigo” Marc Anthony Maverick and Goose in Top Gun “Friends in Low Places” Kings of the River “Thank You for Being a Friend" Andrew Gold Ending scene “Casablanca