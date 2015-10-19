Center Hosts Book Drive for Arkansas Students

The University of Arkansas' Volunteer Action Center has launched Razorbacks Read, an effort to collect 25,000 books. In addition to creating home libraries for about 2,300 Arkansas students, the books will also be used to fill Little Free Libraries in Northwest Arkansas. A group of Springdale middle school students have used GIS to map locations for installing some of the libraries in order to best serve low-income classmates who more likely to not have access to books at home.