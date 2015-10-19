Siloam Springs Government to Shift Organization in 2016

There are currently five departments under the city's current organizational structure, and with the new year, some departments will be reorganized to allow for better efficiency for those who work in the departments and for the residents who use them. Regulators approve the sale of Bank of Fayetteville to Farmers and Merchants Bank of Stuttgart, continued construction of the Bella Vista Bypass means more rock blasting begins this week and will continue through the next two months.
