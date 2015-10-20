Fayetteville Considers New Trailhead, Trail Extension

The pool of candidates for UA Chancellor narrows by one after Jeffrey Vitter is named chancellor of Ole Miss. Fayetteville aldermen are set to consider a proposed trailhead at Gordon Long Park and an extension of Clabber Creek Trail. State Senator Bart Hester of Cave Springs is named the state director of the campaign for 2016 Presidential hopeful Marco Rubio. The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will hold a public meeting in Springdale for an update to the state's long-range transportation plan, while the department's director says there are two ways of increasing funding for highway construction in the state. Also, the head of one area chamber of commerce is named a vice chair of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.