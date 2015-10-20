© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville Considers New Trailhead, Trail Extension

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 20, 2015 at 12:30 PM CDT
Jeffrey Vitter on Monday officially withdrew his candidacy for U of A chancellor after being selected for the same position at Ole Miss.
Fayetteville aldermen Tuesday evening will consider a proposed trailhead at Gordon Long Park, which will add restrooms and greater parking at the midway point between Lake Fayetteville and Wilson Park.
Republican state senator Bart Hester of Cave Springs is chosen as Marco Rubio's Presidential campaign director in Arkansas.
Scott Bennett, director of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, says one way of funding highway construction in Arkansas is by moving funds from other areas in state government. ATHD is holding meetings throughout Ark. on future road needs.

