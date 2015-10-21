Pianos to be Placed in Fort Smith Parks
1 of 4
Joseph Steinmetz, an executive vice president and provost at Ohio State University, was named Wednesday as the next chancellor at the U of A.
University of Arkansas
2 of 4
A street piano in a park in Brighton, Mass.. The Fort Smith Parks Commission recently approved a proposal to install pianos in five city parks.
Flickr user Bill Damon
3 of 4
Children enjoy the Scott Family Amazeum on its opening day in July. The museum announced Tuesday that a Tyson Foods grant will allow free admission on Wednesday evenings.
Ozarks at Large
4 of 4
A three-dimensional skin reconstruction used in analyzing chronic wounds. A U of A researcher received a National Institute of Health grant to further study biomarkers used in treating chronic wounds.
University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas announces Joseph Steinmetz will be the next chancellor of the Fayetteville university. An effort is underway to place publicly available pianos in five Fort Smith parks. The Scott Family Amazeum will begin offering "Priceless Nights" free of admission to children and their families, and a U of A researcher gets a grant to study biomarkers of chronic wounds.