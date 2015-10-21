© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Pianos to be Placed in Fort Smith Parks

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 21, 2015 at 12:53 PM CDT
1 of 4
Joseph Steinmetz, an executive vice president and provost at Ohio State University, was named Wednesday as the next chancellor at the U of A.
University of Arkansas
2 of 4
A street piano in a park in Brighton, Mass.. The Fort Smith Parks Commission recently approved a proposal to install pianos in five city parks.
Flickr user Bill Damon
3 of 4
Children enjoy the Scott Family Amazeum on its opening day in July. The museum announced Tuesday that a Tyson Foods grant will allow free admission on Wednesday evenings.
Ozarks at Large
4 of 4
A three-dimensional skin reconstruction used in analyzing chronic wounds. A U of A researcher received a National Institute of Health grant to further study biomarkers used in treating chronic wounds.
University of Arkansas

The University of Arkansas announces Joseph Steinmetz will be the next chancellor of the Fayetteville university. An effort is underway to place publicly available pianos in five Fort Smith parks. The Scott Family Amazeum will begin offering "Priceless Nights" free of admission to children and their families, and a U of A researcher gets a grant to study biomarkers of chronic wounds.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Local and regional news briefs
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis