NWACC Teaches Students Importance of Cyber Security
1 of 5
Newly named UA chancellor Joseph Steinmetz says universities must strike a balance between solid disciplinary learning and interdisciplinary research to move ahead in terms of what the institution can offer its students, researchers and its community.
University of Arkansas
2 of 5
Tropical moisture from both the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico are expected to converge, pushing additional rainfall and potential flooding into South Central states including arkansas.
AccuWeather
3 of 5
After a year in construction, Fayetteville's downtown parking deck will finally open this week, with more than 200 paid parking spaces and two dozen bicycle parking spots.
City of Fayetteville
4 of 5
A week after announcing plans to bring dozens of jobs to Fayetteville, Metova receives a $45 million dollar contract from the Defense Department to work with the Army on cyber warfare applications.
Metova
5 of 5
By the end of October, more than 600 high school and NWACC students will have attended the annual Cyber Security Awareness Event, which features lectures from professionals working in the field of cyber security.
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
AccuWeather and The City Wire report that this weekend's expected rain could bring with it severe flooding. The recently named chancellor for the U of A says interdisciplinary research is one of the keys to a well performing university, as is improving teaching and learning on campus and in the community. Fayetteville city officials prepare to open the new downtown parking deck. Shortly after announcing an expansion to Fayetteville, tech company Metova lands a $45 million government contract. And Northwest Arkansas community College hosts its fifth annual Cyber Security Awareness Event throughout the month of October to teach students about the topic of growing importance.