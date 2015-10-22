NWACC Teaches Students Importance of Cyber Security

AccuWeather and The City Wire report that this weekend's expected rain could bring with it severe flooding. The recently named chancellor for the U of A says interdisciplinary research is one of the keys to a well performing university, as is improving teaching and learning on campus and in the community. Fayetteville city officials prepare to open the new downtown parking deck. Shortly after announcing an expansion to Fayetteville, tech company Metova lands a $45 million government contract. And Northwest Arkansas community College hosts its fifth annual Cyber Security Awareness Event throughout the month of October to teach students about the topic of growing importance.