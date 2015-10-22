© 2022 KUAF
NWACC Teaches Students Importance of Cyber Security

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 22, 2015 at 2:12 PM CDT
Newly named UA chancellor Joseph Steinmetz says universities must strike a balance between solid disciplinary learning and interdisciplinary research to move ahead in terms of what the institution can offer its students, researchers and its community.
Tropical moisture from both the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico are expected to converge, pushing additional rainfall and potential flooding into South Central states including arkansas.
After a year in construction, Fayetteville's downtown parking deck will finally open this week, with more than 200 paid parking spaces and two dozen bicycle parking spots.
A week after announcing plans to bring dozens of jobs to Fayetteville, Metova receives a $45 million dollar contract from the Defense Department to work with the Army on cyber warfare applications.
By the end of October, more than 600 high school and NWACC students will have attended the annual Cyber Security Awareness Event, which features lectures from professionals working in the field of cyber security.
AccuWeather and The City Wire report that this weekend's expected rain could bring with it severe flooding. The recently named chancellor for the U of A says interdisciplinary research is one of the keys to a well performing university, as is improving teaching and learning on campus and in the community. Fayetteville city officials prepare to open the new downtown parking deck. Shortly after announcing an expansion to Fayetteville, tech company Metova lands a $45 million government contract. And Northwest Arkansas community College hosts its fifth annual Cyber Security Awareness Event throughout the month of October to teach students about the topic of growing importance.

Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
