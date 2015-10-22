T2 Presents Pulitzer Prize-Winning Production

TheatreSquared's latest production is the Pulitzer Prize-winning Water by the Spoonful. The second in a trilogy of stories, this play follows Elliot Ortiz who is back from a tour of duty in Iraq and working in a Subway shop in Philly. The production also tells the story of four strangers in an Internet chat room who are seeking support for their demons. Seth Gordon, the play's director, recently stopped by the studio to discuss what it means to have a large minority cast and how humor can be used to cope with difficult situations.