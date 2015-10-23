Fayetteville Officials Open Parking Deck
1 of 4
Fayetteville city and business leaders prepare to cut the ribbon officially opening the new Spring Street Parking Deck in the downtown entertainment district. The deck was built in just less than a year for more than $10.5 million.
Timothy Dennis
2 of 4
An intermodal train passes through Claremore, Okla. loaded with J.B. Hunt containers. The logistics company's board apoproved a dividend for shareholders and a $500 million stock repurchase program.
Flickr user Doug Wertman
3 of 4
The 1908 Knabe piano acquired by OK Mozart is installed in Ambler Hall in Bartlesville, Okla.. The piano makes its concert debut Friday, October 23.
OK Mozart
4 of 4
The city of Bella Vista will give away daffodil bulbs Saturday to volunteers who help plant bulbs at certain civic locations.
City of Bella Vista
Fayetteville city and business leaders this morning opened the new Spring Street Parking Deck, a partnership between the city, Walton Arts Center, Dickson Street Merchants Association and residents. J.B. Hunt announces a dividend for shareholders. OK Mozart in Bartlesville, Okla. announces acquisition of a historically relevant piano. And the city of Bella Vista will have a beautification effort this weekend that will also result in participants getting free daffodil bulbs.