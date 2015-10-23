Fayetteville Officials Open Parking Deck

Fayetteville city and business leaders this morning opened the new Spring Street Parking Deck, a partnership between the city, Walton Arts Center, Dickson Street Merchants Association and residents. J.B. Hunt announces a dividend for shareholders. OK Mozart in Bartlesville, Okla. announces acquisition of a historically relevant piano. And the city of Bella Vista will have a beautification effort this weekend that will also result in participants getting free daffodil bulbs.