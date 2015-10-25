A Fictional Tour of Cities

Our Sunday Montage takes us on a tour of fictional towns...some we'd like to see and some we'll just pass by.

The theme from The Flinstones (town of Bedrock) George Bailey laying out his plans for the future in It's A Wonderful Life (Bedford Falls) Joanna suspect's her friend Bobbie has been transformed in the original version of The Stepford Wives (Stepford, Connecticut) The them to Twin Peaks (Twin Peaks, Washington) Bane makes a speech on oppression in The Dark Night Rises (Gotham City/Blackgate Penitentary) Sideshow Bob's campaign advertisement against Mayor Quimby in The Simpsons (Springfield, ?) A merry celebration in The Wizard of Oz (Emerald City) A debate about selection of a play in Green Acres (Hooterville) Jessica Fletcher reasons that rudeness isn't grounds for murder in Murder She Wrote (Cabot Cove, Maine) A somewhat dramatic scene in Days of our Lives (Salem)