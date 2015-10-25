© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

A Fictional Tour of Cities

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 25, 2015 at 10:33 AM CDT

Our Sunday Montage takes us on a tour of fictional towns...some we'd like to see and some we'll just pass by.

  1. The theme from The Flinstones (town of Bedrock)
  2. George Bailey laying out his plans for the future in It's A Wonderful Life (Bedford Falls)
  3. Joanna suspect's her friend Bobbie has been transformed in the original version of The Stepford Wives (Stepford, Connecticut)
  4. The them to Twin Peaks (Twin Peaks, Washington)
  5. Bane makes a speech on oppression in The Dark Night Rises (Gotham City/Blackgate Penitentary)
  6. Sideshow Bob's campaign advertisement against Mayor Quimby in The Simpsons (Springfield, ?)
  7. A merry celebration in The Wizard of Oz (Emerald City)
  8. A debate about selection of a play in Green Acres (Hooterville)
  9. Jessica Fletcher reasons that rudeness isn't grounds for murder in Murder She Wrote (Cabot Cove, Maine)
  10. A somewhat dramatic scene in Days of our Lives (Salem)

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Sunday Morning Montage
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams