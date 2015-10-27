Fort Smith Promotes Assistant Fire Chief, Comment Still Sought On Open Spaces Plan

The Fort Smith Fire Department names an interim chief who will take over after current chief Mike Richards retires this week. Burn Bans are lifted throughout Arkansas.The public comment period for the draft Northwest Arkansas Regional Open Spaces Plan nears a close.Tyson Foods announces a pilot program to enhance worker safety at some of its production plants. Goodwill Industries hosts an online application fair. Fayetteville police step up traffic enforcement along a portion of College Avenue. And the first non-stop flight between northwest Arkansas and San Francisco took off this morning.

MUSIC: "Clap Your Hands" Parov Stelar