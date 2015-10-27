Fort Smith Promotes Assistant Fire Chief, Comment Still Sought On Open Spaces Plan

The Fort Smith Fire Department names an interim chief who will take over after current chief Mike Richards retires this week. Burn Bans are lifted throughout Arkansas.The public comment period for the draft Northwest Arkansas Regional Open Spaces Plan nears a close.Tyson Foods announces a pilot program to enhance worker safety at some of its production plants. Goodwill Industries hosts an online application fair. Fayetteville police step up traffic enforcement along a portion of College Avenue. And the first non-stop flight between northwest Arkansas and San Francisco took off this morning.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.