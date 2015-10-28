© 2022 KUAF
Regional Food Bank Gets Grant to Address Child Hunger

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 28, 2015 at 1:31 PM CDT

Six-year graduation rates at the University of Arkansas improve slightly, so does the regional economy. The NWA Food Bank gets a grant from Hershey to provide more than 70,000 meals for the area's children. ADEQ issues a report on a recent incident that killed hundreds of fish in the Illinois River Watershed, and Joseph Steinmetz will hold his first press conference since being named the next UA chancellor.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
