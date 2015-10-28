Regional Food Bank Gets Grant to Address Child Hunger

Six-year graduation rates at the University of Arkansas improve slightly, so does the regional economy. The NWA Food Bank gets a grant from Hershey to provide more than 70,000 meals for the area's children. ADEQ issues a report on a recent incident that killed hundreds of fish in the Illinois River Watershed, and Joseph Steinmetz will hold his first press conference since being named the next UA chancellor.

MUSIC: "Tomorrow is Already Here" Stereolab