Civil Rights Commissioners Nominated

A Bentonville pre-K program gets national recognition. The Fayetteville City Council Nominating Committee names people to serve on the city's new civil rights commission, though those nominations will still need approval from the full city council. The 188th Wing in Fort Smith is honored by the Air Force for outstanding service. And sales tax collections may have declined in Fort Smith during September, but they're still up for the year as a whole so far.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.