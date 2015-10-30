Power Rate Increases On Tap for Bentonville in 2016

Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith reports lower-than expected revenue, and lower than expected expenses, for its first year of operation. Ozarks Electric Cooperative warns its customers of a scam that threatens them with disconnection if they don't pay a certain fee. Bentonville aldermen vote to increase power rates for the first time since 2010. ArcBest Corporation reports lower than expected profits for the third quarter, though the company is still in better shape overall for the year than it was in 2014. And Razorback Transit prepares to launch a new express route to make it quicker to get from the UA Campus to North Fayetteville via bus.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.