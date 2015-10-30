Power Rate Increases On Tap for Bentonville in 2016

Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith reports lower-than expected revenue, and lower than expected expenses, for its first year of operation. Ozarks Electric Cooperative warns its customers of a scam that threatens them with disconnection if they don't pay a certain fee. Bentonville aldermen vote to increase power rates for the first time since 2010. ArcBest Corporation reports lower than expected profits for the third quarter, though the company is still in better shape overall for the year than it was in 2014. And Razorback Transit prepares to launch a new express route to make it quicker to get from the UA Campus to North Fayetteville via bus.

MUSIC: "Halloween" John Carpenter