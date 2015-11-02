Cities To Consider Bridges, Breweries

Arkansans can expect lower natural gas bills this winter as natural gas futures drop below $2.40 per million BTUs. The Fayetteville City Council is set to consider a construction contract to rehabilitate two historic bridges in the downtown area, while Fort Smith city directors are set to consider microbrewery-related amendments to the city's Unified Development Code. And Hendrix College gets a $1 million matching grant from the Mabee Foundation of Oklahoma to help build a new welcome center.