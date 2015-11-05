Arkansas African American Convicts Labored to Build Original Scenic Highway 62 into Eureka Springs
1 of 9
Shackled Arkansas African American convicts walk to their Jefferson Highway work site, north of Eureka Springs, under armed guard , circa 1920.
courtesy Eureka Springs Historical Museum
2 of 9
Convict road crews clear blasted rubble, circa 1920.
courtesy Eureka Springs Historical Museum
3 of 9
Convict crews labored six days a week for five years to carve a new portion of Jefferson Highway (U.S. 62) through steep valleys and limestone bluffs, circa 1920.
courtesy Eureka Springs Historical Museum
4 of 9
Late winter rains created muddy working conditions for prison work crews, circa 1920.
courtesy Eureka Springs Historical Museum
5 of 9
Certain convicts sometimes served as field bosses, circa 1920.
courtesy Eureka Springs Historical Museum
6 of 9
Convict crews pose for a photo at base camp, circa 1920.
courtesy Eureka Springs Historical Museum
7 of 9
African American inmates stage a performance for white children, likely visiting from nearby Eureka Springs, circa 1920
courtesy Eureka Springs Historical Museum
8 of 9
Convicts pose on completed portion of Jefferson Highway (U.S. 62), circa 1920.
courtesy Eureka Springs Historical Museum
9 of 9
Leased convicts stand in front of tent quarters, used for sleeping and meals, circa 1920.
courtesy Eureka Springs Historical Museum
African American convicts shipped in from Arkansas state prison farms toiled for half a decade along Leatherwood and White River watersheds to extend a southern automobile route off Jefferson Highway, now marked as U.S.Highway 62, into Eureka Springs, beginning in 1918. We hike to one of the original base camps deep in the forest, where certain artifacts have been discovered.