New Farmers Market Proposed In Springdale

The U.S. Department of Energy releases its final Environmental Impact Statement on the proposed Plains and Eastern Clean Line project. The NCAA releases student-athlete graduation success rates for universities throughout the nation, and about 76 percent of all student athletes at the U of A attained their degree, though it was substantially less in revenue generating sports. Organizers of a new farmers market in Springdale hope to make the downtown market a destination for area residents. The Arkansas PROMISE gets additional support from the U.S. Department of Education. And a Washington County road department official resigns to reportedly pursue a new career opportunity.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.