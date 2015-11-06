Death Penalty Debated, Veterans Center Opens

A panel on whether the death penalty should be abolished is held on the University of Arkansas campus. Work associated with widening of Interstate 49 will mean lane closures during the next week in Johnson. A summer robotics camp at Fayetteville High School will benefit from $10,000 from the Verizon Foundation. And a new center for veterans attending the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith officially opens.

MUSIC: "Rings" Leo Kottke and Mike Gordon