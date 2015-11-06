Death Penalty Debated, Veterans Center Opens

A panel on whether the death penalty should be abolished is held on the University of Arkansas campus. Work associated with widening of Interstate 49 will mean lane closures during the next week in Johnson. A summer robotics camp at Fayetteville High School will benefit from $10,000 from the Verizon Foundation. And a new center for veterans attending the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith officially opens.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.