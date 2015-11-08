© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Carrying On the Giving Spirit Through Caring Kitchen

KUAF
Published November 8, 2015 at 9:33 AM CST

Each Tuesday evening, and on Thursdays during winter, dinner is served to those in need at M & N Augustine Foundation in south Fayetteville. Dr. Merlin Augustine Jr. started the organization, the same year his parents Merlin and Nora passed away. "Doc" says his parents were incredibly generous and he started the foundation to ensure their generosity endured. M & N's largest fundraiser is this Saturday. The International Festival will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Fayetteville.  

Ozarks at Large Stories