Carrying On the Giving Spirit Through Caring Kitchen

Each Tuesday evening, and on Thursdays during winter, dinner is served to those in need at M & N Augustine Foundation in south Fayetteville. Dr. Merlin Augustine Jr. started the organization, the same year his parents Merlin and Nora passed away. "Doc" says his parents were incredibly generous and he started the foundation to ensure their generosity endured. M & N's largest fundraiser is this Saturday. The International Festival will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Fayetteville.