Ozarks at Large Stories

Tarantulas At Large

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 8, 2015 at 9:37 AM CST
Jacqueline Froelich
The Ozarks and Ouachita Highlands are considered to be the extreme northeastern range for tarantulas. In autumn, males can be seen in broad daylight wandering roadways and trails, searching for breeding females. Jacqueline Froelich traveled to a remote research site with Arkansas tarantula expert, Austin Jones, to observe the big brown spiders in action. But what they discovered was unexpected.

Research by Austin Jones et al on Arkansas tarantula fecundity (reproduction) published in the "Journal of the Arkansas Academy of Sciences" last year can be found here.

The Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission provides illustrated information on tarantulas for students.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich