Tarantulas At Large

The Ozarks and Ouachita Highlands are considered to be the extreme northeastern range for tarantulas. In autumn, males can be seen in broad daylight wandering roadways and trails, searching for breeding females. Jacqueline Froelich traveled to a remote research site with Arkansas tarantula expert, Austin Jones, to observe the big brown spiders in action. But what they discovered was unexpected.

Research by Austin Jones et al on Arkansas tarantula fecundity (reproduction) published in the "Journal of the Arkansas Academy of Sciences" last year can be found here.

The Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission provides illustrated information on tarantulas for students.