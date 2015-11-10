Elm Springs Wind Farm Moves a Step Forward

The proposed 311-acre wind farm is a little closer to fruition after the city's planning commission rezoned the property from agricultural to industrial use, but the project still has a long way to go before construction can begin. Fayetteville officials urge residents not to rake or blow leaves into streets to help protect storm water infrastructure and local ecology. And the Fort Smith Sanitary Landfill proposes an increase in rates for third-party waste haulers.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.