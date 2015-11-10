Freshwater Jellyfish Inhabit Ozark Waters

Freshwater jellyfish have been sighted in 44 U.S. states--including Arkansas. We talk with lead freshwater jellyfish expert, Dr. Terry Peard, about the creature's habits and key role in aquatic environments.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.