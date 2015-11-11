© 2022 KUAF
Lawmakers Propose Lockout of Beneficiaries Who Don't Pay

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 11, 2015 at 1:36 PM CST

Arkansas lawmakers charged with reforming the state's Medicaid system are considering adding premiums and temporarily suspending coverage for low-income beneficiaries who don't pay. Walton Arts Center announces plans to name a new outdoor plaza after longtime benefactors Bill and LeAnn Underwood. And the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville partners with two French universities to allow students from all schools to study abroad and earn credit hours toward a degree.

