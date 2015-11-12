Voting Centers Proposed for Benton County

If the plan is approved by county and state officials, county voters would be able to vote at any of 46 voting centers, unrestricted by their listed precinct. A former assistant attorney general of Arkansas will join the U of A's Office of General Counsel. The Ozark Highlands Trail Association is honored as a watershed guardian by the Beaver Watershed Alliance. And the city of Rogers officially dedicates a new Killed in Action memorial at Veterans Park.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.