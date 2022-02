Though the state received a "C" in the latest report card from the March of Dimes, Arkansas has improved its prevention of preterm births in the last five years. It scored an "F" in 2010. November is National Premature Awareness Month. Northwest Arkansas will recognize the cause Saturday, November 14 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Central Arkansas will "glow" on World Prematurity Awareness Day, November 17.