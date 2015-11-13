Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Sons of Otis Malone Tell Stories
Published November 13, 2015 at 1:51 PM CST
The Siloam Springs-based band The Sons of Otis Malone bring stories to musical life on their new CD,
Working Machine. The band celebrates the new CD with a free show tonight. This week, the four members of the band came to KUAF to play and talk about their music.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
