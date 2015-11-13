© 2022 KUAF
Sons of Otis Malone Tell Stories

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 13, 2015 at 1:51 PM CST

The Siloam Springs-based band The Sons of Otis Malone bring stories to musical life on their new CD, Working Machine. The band celebrates the new CD with a free show tonight. This week, the four members of the band came to KUAF to play and talk about their music.

