© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Mass Grocery Giveaway Scheduled for Weekend in Ft. Smith

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published November 17, 2015 at 12:51 PM CST

Walmart third quarter earnings took a dip from 2014 to this year, but they still largely came in above analysts' projections. Bentonville residents have a chance to voice their input on the future of planning in that city. Antioch For Youth and Family will hold a mass grocery giveaway for those in need in Fort Smith, just in time for Thanksgiving. And construction at the Fayetteville Solid Waste and Recycling main office means it will close to the general public for the foreseeable future.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Local and regional news briefs
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis