Mass Grocery Giveaway Scheduled for Weekend in Ft. Smith

Walmart third quarter earnings took a dip from 2014 to this year, but they still largely came in above analysts' projections. Bentonville residents have a chance to voice their input on the future of planning in that city. Antioch For Youth and Family will hold a mass grocery giveaway for those in need in Fort Smith, just in time for Thanksgiving. And construction at the Fayetteville Solid Waste and Recycling main office means it will close to the general public for the foreseeable future.