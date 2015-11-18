UAPD Gets Body Cameras

A new report from the Center for Business and Economic Research at the U of A and commissioned by Clean Line Energy Partners suggests that the proposed Plains and Eastern Clean Line transmission project would have a $660 million economic impact in Arkansas. The U of A Police Department recently followed a new trend in law enforcement and instituted body cameras for all of its officers. Mercy Hospital Fort Smith is recognized as one of the most connected hospitals in the country by U.S. News and World Reports. And the Walton Family Foundation releases a report on trail usage by cyclists and pedestrians in northwest Arkansas.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.