Strides Being Made in Local Support for the Breastfeeding Family

Published November 19, 2015 at 12:45 PM CST

Though popular culture does not make it easy on the newly nursing mother, more help is available than there once was. Washington Regional Medical Center has employed a lactation consultant since 1990 and now has two. All 80 of its nursery and labor nurses have attended 20 hours of breastfeeding training, ensuring cohesive communication for extended success. However, a CDC report says more breastfeeding help is needed on a national level.

