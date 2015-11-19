Strides Being Made in Local Support for the Breastfeeding Family

Though popular culture does not make it easy on the newly nursing mother, more help is available than there once was. Washington Regional Medical Center has employed a lactation consultant since 1990 and now has two. All 80 of its nursery and labor nurses have attended 20 hours of breastfeeding training, ensuring cohesive communication for extended success. However, a CDC report says more breastfeeding help is needed on a national level.

