Ozarks at Large Stories

A Salute to Royalty

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 22, 2015 at 9:45 AM CST

Here is our list of royalty-inspired elements for today's montage:

  1. Queen performs Under Pressure
  2. King Joffrey throws a fit on Game of Thrones
  3. B.B. King and Lucille play The Thrill is Gone
  4. Dame Judi Dench as Lady Macbeth
  5. Queen Elsa (as voiced by Idina Menzel) sings Let it Go in Frozen
  6. King Kong climbs the Empire State Building
  7. Gene Chandler sings Duke of Earl
  8. Katharine Hepburn and Peter O'Toole engage in some royal banter in The Lion in Winter
  9. King Arthur gets no respect in Monty Python and the Holy Grail
  10. Prince ends the montage with Let's Go Crazy

Ozarks at Large Stories Sunday Morning Montage
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
