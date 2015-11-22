A Salute to Royalty
Here is our list of royalty-inspired elements for today's montage:
- Queen performs Under Pressure
- King Joffrey throws a fit on Game of Thrones
- B.B. King and Lucille play The Thrill is Gone
- Dame Judi Dench as Lady Macbeth
- Queen Elsa (as voiced by Idina Menzel) sings Let it Go in Frozen
- King Kong climbs the Empire State Building
- Gene Chandler sings Duke of Earl
- Katharine Hepburn and Peter O'Toole engage in some royal banter in The Lion in Winter
- King Arthur gets no respect in Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- Prince ends the montage with Let's Go Crazy