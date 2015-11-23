Veterans to be Honored During Annual Christmas Event

Tyson posts fiscal year earnings for 2015,showing a brisk pace of business for the poultry giant. Johnelle Hunt gives a $5 million gift toward construction of a new nature learning center for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in Springdale. The annual Christmas Honors event in Fort Smith will use hundreds of volunteers to lay thousands of wreaths at all graves in the Fort Smith National Cemetery. And Ozark Regional Transit offers free fares for Thanksgiving week.