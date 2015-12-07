Diverting Arkansans with Mental Illness From State Prisons and County Jails

The Mental Health Council of Arkansas and the Arkansas Sheriffs' Association are collaborating to find ways to divert people with mental illness from state prisons and county jails. We assess the problem with the Arkansas Department of Correction and visit the the Sebastian County Detention Center to talk with Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck, who is a member of the diversion coalition.
