Unemployment Ticks Downward, Pryor Center Gets Gift

The latest unemployment numbers show a decline during October in both northwest Arkansas and the Fort Smith metro area. The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History gets a $250,000 gift to help start fundraising efforts for digitizing its vast archive of videotape. And Fayetteville officials dedicate the city's animal shelter in honor of its former director.
