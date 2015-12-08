Downtown Master Plan Draft Moves Forward in Springdale

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks has a new director. After a few rounds of public input sessions, a public hearing will be held on the draft of the Downtown Springdale Master Plan. Trails, sidewalks and other alternative transportation infrastructure throughout northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas River Valley receive millions of dollars in federal aid through the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. And AT&T announces its plans to bring gigabit internet service to the Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas metro areas.