Downtown Master Plan Draft Moves Forward in Springdale

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks has a new director. After a few rounds of public input sessions, a public hearing will be held on the draft of the Downtown Springdale Master Plan. Trails, sidewalks and other alternative transportation infrastructure throughout northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas River Valley receive millions of dollars in federal aid through the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. And AT&T announces its plans to bring gigabit internet service to the Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas metro areas.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.