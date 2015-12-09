Sidewalks Get Boost in Van Buren

University of The Ozarks in Clarksville gets nearly three-quarters of a million dollars in a bequest supporting study abroad initiatives at the university. John Brown University gets a grant to help students with vocational exploration. Van Buren gets federal alternative transportation money to build a major sidewalk connection, which is just part of a larger master plan for sidewalks in the city. October home sales were mixed in Benton and Washington counties, though sales are still up for the year as a whole. And the Cherokee Nation prepares to open a new, multi-million dollar casino resort in Roland, where it opened its first gaming venture 25 years ago.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.