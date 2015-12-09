Sidewalks Get Boost in Van Buren

University of The Ozarks in Clarksville gets nearly three-quarters of a million dollars in a bequest supporting study abroad initiatives at the university. John Brown University gets a grant to help students with vocational exploration. Van Buren gets federal alternative transportation money to build a major sidewalk connection, which is just part of a larger master plan for sidewalks in the city. October home sales were mixed in Benton and Washington counties, though sales are still up for the year as a whole. And the Cherokee Nation prepares to open a new, multi-million dollar casino resort in Roland, where it opened its first gaming venture 25 years ago.